Health workers once saluted as heroes now get threats
Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated
Am I fully vaccinated without a COVID-19 vaccine booster?
AP: Military units track guns using tech that could aid foes
AP-NORC poll: Virus fears linger for vaccinated older adults
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts, lava fountains form in park
NY attorney general blasts Cuomo’s criticism of her report
US diversity lottery winners wait on visas as time runs out
US prison warden in California accused of inmate sex abuse
California man to be sentenced for fatal synagogue attack
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.