AP Top U.S. News at 12:53 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

Health workers once saluted as heroes now get threats

Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated

Am I fully vaccinated without a COVID-19 vaccine booster?

AP: Military units track guns using tech that could aid foes

AP-NORC poll: Virus fears linger for vaccinated older adults

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts, lava fountains form in park

NY attorney general blasts Cuomo’s criticism of her report

US diversity lottery winners wait on visas as time runs out

US prison warden in California accused of inmate sex abuse

California man to be sentenced for fatal synagogue attack

