AP Top U.S. News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law

Virus claims Black morticians, leaving holes in communities

EXPLAINER: Texas law gives limited window for abortions

Los Angeles requires COVID-19 vaccine for students 12 and up

Guantanamo prison lingers, an unresolved legacy of 9/11

How the Sept. 11 attacks would shape Biden’s presidency

Report: Air Force women, minorities face harassment and bias

FACT FOCUS: AZ canvass report draws nonsensical conclusions

California may require menstrual products in public schools

Feds, North Dakota to negotiate pipeline policing costs

National News

