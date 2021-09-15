Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. updates quarantine rules | Army Ten-Miler goes virtual | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
AP Top U.S. News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 12:00 AM

COVID-19 cases climbing, wiping out months of progress

California Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in power as recall fails

Nicholas, now a tropical depression, still douses Gulf Coast

Trump aides aim to build GOP opposition to Afghan refugees

Californians vote as some in GOP push voter fraud claims

EXPLAINER: How California could recall Gov. Gavin Newsom

Jury weighing fate of Robert Durst after long murder trial

Slender Man stabbing victim’s family ‘nervous’ about release

Oklahoma school ordered to reinstate transgender professor

Boy Scouts settlements reached with major insurer, Mormons

