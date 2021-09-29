Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. officials at odds over vaccine mandate for workers | Prince George's Co. schools to pay drivers for extra routes | What's driving the rise in vaccinations? | Latest cases in DC region
AP Top U.S. News at 12:33 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden caught between allies and critics on border policy

The AP Interview: Capitol Police chief sees rising threats

Conservative Koch network disavows critical race theory bans

US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct

Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment

A jury convicted R. Kelly; will his music face consequences?

Far-right cryptocurrency follows ideology across borders

Wyoming city reflects vaccine hesitancy in conservative US

In R. Kelly verdict, Black women see long-overdue justice

Rural Montana banded together in swift train wreck response

