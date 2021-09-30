30K gallons of diesel fuel spills at NRG plant in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. — NRG Energy and state officials say about 30,000 gallons of diesel fuel has been spilled at the…

MILLSBORO, Del. — NRG Energy and state officials say about 30,000 gallons of diesel fuel has been spilled at the company’s power plant on the Indian River near Millsboro.

News outlets report that the the spill was discovered Wednesday morning.

The company says a pressurized hose detached and the spill was contained to NRG property.

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokeswoman Nikki Lavoie says the hose detached from an above-ground storage tank.

She says Tri-State Bird Rescue was contacted to help with the spill’s impact on wildlife.

NRG spokesman Dave Schrader says no waterways or public land were affected. Federal and state officials are monitoring the cleanup.

The plant is expected to close next year.

