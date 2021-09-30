9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Family affected by Pentagon attacks thanks nonprofit | Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | Future threats remain
Home » National News » 30K gallons of diesel…

30K gallons of diesel fuel spills at NRG plant in Millsboro

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 8:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILLSBORO, Del. — NRG Energy and state officials say about 30,000 gallons of diesel fuel has been spilled at the company’s power plant on the Indian River near Millsboro.

News outlets report that the the spill was discovered Wednesday morning.

The company says a pressurized hose detached and the spill was contained to NRG property.

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokeswoman Nikki Lavoie says the hose detached from an above-ground storage tank.

She says Tri-State Bird Rescue was contacted to help with the spill’s impact on wildlife.

NRG spokesman Dave Schrader says no waterways or public land were affected. Federal and state officials are monitoring the cleanup.

The plant is expected to close next year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

White House pitches billions in supplemental funding for upcoming continuing resolution

State Dept. IT modernization delays leave passport services staff unable to telework

Privacy, technology groups urge Biden to revive surveillance oversight board

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up