CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan writes Biden about COVID | McAuliffe wants businesses to require vaccines | What does full approval of Pfizer's vaccine mean? | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » National News » Woman who coughed on…

Woman who coughed on market produce, claimed virus gets jail

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 3:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who pleaded guilty to coughing and spitting on food at a supermarket in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced Tuesday to at least a year in jail.

Margaret Ann Cirko, 37, pleaded guilty in June to a felony count of making bomb threats.

Authorities said Cirko entered a Gerrity’s Supermarket location in Hanover Township, near Wilkes-Barre, on March 25, 2020, and purposely coughed on fresh produce and other merchandise while yelling that she had the virus and that everyone would get sick.

Joe Fasula, co-owner of the supermarket chain, said that over $35,000 worth of merchandise had to be thrown out as a result of what Gerrity’s had called a “twisted prank.”

Cirko tested negative for COVID-19, according to her attorney, who said she was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Cirko apologized in court Tuesday.

“I wish I could take it back,” she said.

A Luzerne County judge called Cirko’s conduct “totally outrageous” and sentenced her to one to two years in jail, to be followed by eight years of probation. She also was ordered to pay nearly $30,000 in restitution.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

USPS plans to fill 900 vacant supervisor positions ahead of peak holiday operations

Biden announces new slate of impasse panel members

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up