CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » National News » US opens formal investigation…

US opens formal investigation of Tesla autopilot citing collisions with parked emergency vehicles

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 7:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — US opens formal investigation of Tesla autopilot citing collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News | Tech News

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

Money, momentum give new GSA administrator a rare opportunity

SBA sees Biden executive orders as opportunity to increase equity in small business contracts

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up