BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, crossing a milestone last reached during…

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, crossing a milestone last reached during winter surge.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.