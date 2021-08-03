2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | 2nd Olympic sprint sweep | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Sundance Film Festival sets vaccination requirement for 2022

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 11:01 AM

Anyone looking to go to the Sundance Film Festival in Utah next year is going to need more than a badge. All participants must be fully vaccinated too, festival director Tabitha Jackson said Tuesday.

The 2022 Festival is requiring people attending the festival or Sundance-affiliated events to have received the COVID-19 vaccine. That means everyone from volunteers to filmmakers and passholders. More details will follow in the coming months.

Following the largely virtual Sundance earlier this year, organizers are planning to hold in-person events in 2022 with screenings in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as some “satellite” screenings at regional theaters throughout the U.S.

The 2022 Festival is set for Jan. 20-30.

