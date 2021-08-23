CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » National News » Shooting in Denver nightlife…

Shooting in Denver nightlife zone leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 11:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — One man was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting in Denver’s nightlife district just as bars were closing over the weekend, police said.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday on a corner near a music hall and a nightclub in the city’s Lower Downtown area.

The identity of the man who died was not made publicand no arrests were made, police said in a tweet. Authorities did not say if they had identified a suspect or suspects.

None of the people who were wounded had injuries that were considered life-threatening, police said.

The killing came just over two weeks after a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside Coors Field as fans left the baseball stadium after a Colorado Rockies game.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | National News | Sports

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

New Navy approach to supply chain elevates data-driven decisions to C-suite

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up