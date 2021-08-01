2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » Police: Woman robbed at…

Police: Woman robbed at knifepoint at Delaware motel

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 4:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police say a woman was robbed at a Delaware motel when two suspects approached her with knives and demanded money.

The Dover Police Department said the early Sunday robbery occurred at a room in a motel room off DuPont Highway.

The woman gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of cash before the pair fled in car, according to police. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up