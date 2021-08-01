Police: Woman robbed at knifepoint at Delaware motel

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police say a woman was robbed at a Delaware motel when two suspects approached her with…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police say a woman was robbed at a Delaware motel when two suspects approached her with knives and demanded money.

The Dover Police Department said the early Sunday robbery occurred at a room in a motel room off DuPont Highway.

The woman gave the suspects an undisclosed amount of cash before the pair fled in car, according to police. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.