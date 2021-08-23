Police: Passenger in car shot in head in Dover

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police say a passenger in a car was shot in the head at a Dover apartment…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police say a passenger in a car was shot in the head at a Dover apartment complex.

Police say that officers were called to the parking lot of the White Oak Apartments on Sunday night for a report of shots fired.

There police say the officers found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the side of his head.

A female witness told officers that she was driving away form the apartments when someone began firing at the car, striking the passenger.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, where police say he was in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

