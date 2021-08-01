2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » Police: 10 shot in…

Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 8:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men opened fire on a large crowd in the New York City borough of Queens, wounding at least 10 people before fleeing on the backs of mopeds, police said Sunday morning.

The shooting near a laundromat in the borough’s Corona neighborhood took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday. A New York City Police Department spokesperson said that the eight men and two women shot were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but left by jumping on the backs of two mopeds driven by two other men. No one was in custody as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the NYPD said.

At least one person in the crowd was the intended target, police believe. No other details were immediately available, but NYPD executives were expected to hold a press conference later Sunday morning.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up