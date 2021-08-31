CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Mississippi Sen. Wicker says he has recovered from COVID-19

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 2:13 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi said Tuesday that he is feeling well, less than two weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“To everyone who has asked, I have recovered fully from my bout with COVID-19, and I have a clean bill of health,” Wicker posted Tuesday on Twitter. “I am looking forward to resuming my travel in the state this week.”

Wicker, 70, is one of three senators who announced Aug. 19 that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Wicker, independent Sen. Angus King, 77, of Maine and Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper, 69, of Colorado had all been fully vaccinated. All three have recommended that people get vaccinated.

“Thanks to all who’ve sent me warm wishes after my COVID diagnosis; happy to say that I’m back to 100%,” King posted Tuesday on Twitter. “I didn’t feel great during the worst of my illness, but I’m confident that I would have felt a whole lot worse if I hadn’t received the vaccine.”

Hickenlooper tweeted Friday that he had only mild symptoms and was grateful to scientists who developed the vaccines.

Wicker wrote Tuesday: “Being fully vaccinated greatly reduced my risk of developing severe complications from the virus. Getting the shot is safe, easy, and free, and it could save your life.”

