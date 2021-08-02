Louisiana reinstates indoor mask mandate amid COVID surge

Louisiana is reinstating a statewide mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents in all indoor locations, including schools and colleges.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is reinstating a statewide mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents in all indoor locations, including schools and colleges.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement Monday came as the state struggles with a fast-growing fourth surge of COVID-19 driven by the delta variant.

The Democratic governor’s mandate takes effect on Wednesday.

It will apply to anyone age 5 and older who enters a business, school, church or other inside location.

Louisiana has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the nation and is seeing the highest COVID-19 spike per capita.

Edwards’ order will last until Sept. 1, but could be extended.

