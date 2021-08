TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo told him he has no intention of playing for…

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo told him he has no intention of playing for the club again.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.