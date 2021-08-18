CORONAVIRUS NEWS : US calls for booster shots | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » National News » Judge denies request to…

Judge denies request to move Andre Hill police killing trial

The Associated Press

August 18, 2021, 5:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Extensive publicity over last year’s fatal shooting of Andre Hill by a Columbus police officer won’t prevent the now-fired officer from receiving a fair trial in central Ohio, a judge ruled Wednesday in denying a request to move the trial.

Hill, 47, who was Black, was fatally shot by ex-officer Adam Coy, who is white, on Dec. 22 as Hill emerged from a garage holding up a cellphone.

Defense attorney Mark Collins argued in a June court filing that extensive local and national publicity about the killing — including news coverage, posts on social media and billboards around Columbus — will make it impossible to assemble an impartial jury for Coy in Franklin County.

Assistant Ohio Attorney General Anthony Pierson opposed the request, contending that there was no reason to believe that people elsewhere were less likely to have read about the case than were Franklin County residents.

Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh agreed, writing in his three-page ruling, “Therefore, where can the case be tried where some media scrutiny does not exist?”

Coy has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide charges. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 4.

In May, the city reached a $10 million settlement, the largest in Columbus history, with the family of Hill.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected

In search for more demographic data on federal workforce, NIH team piloting new tool

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up