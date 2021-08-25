CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Former candidate pleads guilty to mailing death threats

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 5:48 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware political candidate who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nominations for governor and U.S. Senate has pleaded guilty to federal charges of mailing death threats to a lawyer who represented his wife in a divorce case.

Sixty-three-year-old Michael Protack pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of mailing a threatening communication.

Protack faces a maximum sentence of five years on each count at his December sentencing. Protack unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for governor in 2004 and 2008 and narrowly lost the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in 2006.

