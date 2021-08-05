Delaware considering school mask requirements as cases rise

Delaware Gov. John Carney says officials are considering mask requirements in schools as coronavirus cases rise again amid back-to-school planning.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney says officials are considering mask requirements in schools as coronavirus cases rise again amid back-to-school planning.

Carney said at a news conference that officials are looking at other emergency powers the state has, noting the fact that children under 12 cannot be vaccinated is an important consideration.

He says to achieve the goals of safely bringing children back to classrooms full time this fall and keeping businesses open without restrictions, more people have to get vaccinated.

More than 70% of adults statewide have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Among adults between 18 and 34, only 46% are vaccinated.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.