Collision with Delaware trooper’s SUV leads to I-95 closure

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Delaware were closed for over three hours when a motorist collided with a trooper’s stopped vehicle.

The motorist faces several charges following what happened early Saturday in Newark.

State police say two troopers responding to a disabled vehicle in the far right lane on I-95 had positioned their SUVs behind the car with their emergency lights on.

That’s when police say a moving sedan struck the rear of one of the SUVs, which in turn struck the other SUV.

The troopers weren’t seriously injured. The sedan driver has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and assault.

