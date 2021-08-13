AP Top U.S. News at 12:19 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Extra COVID vaccine OK’d for those with weak immune systems Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking EXPLAINER: 5…

Extra COVID vaccine OK’d for those with weak immune systems Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking EXPLAINER: 5 takeaways from the release of 2020 census data Supreme Court justice won’t block college vaccine mandate Supreme Court blocks part of NY eviction moratorium Northwest heat wave: Volunteers get water to the vulnerable Purdue Pharma director grilled on proposed opioid settlement States that had a grip on COVID now seeing a crush of cases More than 9,000 anti-Asian incidents since pandemic began Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.