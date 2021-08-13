CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Back-to-school plans in DC region | Va. mandates masks in schools | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Extra COVID vaccine OK’d for those with weak immune systems

Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking

EXPLAINER: 5 takeaways from the release of 2020 census data

Supreme Court justice won’t block college vaccine mandate

Supreme Court blocks part of NY eviction moratorium

Northwest heat wave: Volunteers get water to the vulnerable

Purdue Pharma director grilled on proposed opioid settlement

States that had a grip on COVID now seeing a crush of cases

More than 9,000 anti-Asian incidents since pandemic began

Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

CBP CIO says agency ahead of schedule migrating apps to the cloud

Judge dismisses most claims in lawsuit alleging misconduct by former AFGE head

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

EEOC reminds federal managers how to avoid common complaints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up