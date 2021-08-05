2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US men's relay team fail to qualify | US women win beach volleyball semis | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
AP Top U.S. News at 1:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021

Immigrant detentions soar despite Biden’s campaign promises

At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas

Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

Progressives see blueprint for next fights in eviction win

Can I get ‘long COVID’ if I’m infected after vaccination?

Nursing home to workers: Get vaccine or lose your job

Sturgis bike rally revs back bigger, despite virus variant

Unvaccinated, hospitalized: Patient now advocates for shots

Majority of NY Assembly would oust Cuomo if he doesn’t quit

EXPLAINER: Will new CDC moratorium keep tenants housed?

