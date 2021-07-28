2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
ZZ Top says Dusty Hill, the bearded bassist for the Texas-based trio, has died at 72.

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 3:31 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — ZZ Top says Dusty Hill, the bearded bassist for the Texas-based trio, has died at 72.

