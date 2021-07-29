2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » WWE star: Ringside seats,…

WWE star: Ringside seats, beer for return of stolen necklace

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 9:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — WWE star Sheamus is offering ring-side seats and “many beers” to anyone who returns a prop cross necklace that was stolen from an arena on the campus of the University of South Florida.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is also offering a $5,000 reward for information about the theft in May of the necklace, three title belts signed by various WWE stars and a corner pad.

The theft happened in the early morning hours of May 22 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, police said. Video surveillance shows a man believed to be in his mid to late 20s leaving the building, university police said.

The set where WWE’s “Monday Night Raw,” “Friday Night SmackDown” and pay-per-view events are filmed moved in March from St. Petersburg to the Yuengling Center. The set was being used in May when the theft occurred.

Sheamus, whose legal name is Stephen Farrelly, tweeted in June that he would appreciate it if the internet sleuths could help track down his stolen necklace. He offered anyone who returned his necklace “ring-side seats” and “many beers.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA offers HQ as telework space for other feds to reduce real estate footprint

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up