Singer Luke Combs pays for funerals of 3 who died after show

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 10:41 AM

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Country singer Luke Combs is paying the funeral expenses of three young men who saw him perform at a Michigan music festival before they died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at a nearby campground, relatives said.

“For him to reach out and do that, I don’t even have the words. I wish I could just give him a hug,” said Meeka Sova, the mother of Kole Sova.

Sova, 19, William “Richie” Mays Jr., 20, and Dawson Brown, 20, were found dead in a travel trailer on July 17. Police said the friends were exposed to emissions from a portable generator that was too close to their camper. Two more young men remain in a hospital.

Mays’ mother, Amy Satterthwaite, recalled how she held her son’s hand the previous night during Combs’ appearance at the Faster Horses Festival, a weekend show at Michigan International Speedway.

“That was the last time we were with our boys,” Satterthwaite said.

Combs had no comment about the donation, spokeswoman Asha Goodman told MLive.com.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

