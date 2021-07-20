Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Say it ain’t salsa: Taco Bell is facing a food shortage

July 20, 2021, 1:11 PM

Taco Bell is warning that some of customers’ favorite items might not be available.

The chain apologized on its website Tuesday, saying that because of “national ingredient shortages and delivery delays” that Taco Bell locations might be out of some options.

“Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope to feed fans’ current Taco Bell cravings again soon,” Taco Bell said in a statement to CNN Business. It didn’t specify which menu items or cities were affected.

Taco Bell is the latest restaurant chain to be affected by global supply chain disruptions that have rippled across industries. Fast food chains have been hit particularly hard in recent months by a labor shortage and low inventory on some key ingredients.

Chick-fil-A recently limited the number of sauces it’s giving out to customers because of limited stock. Starbucks also apologized to customers for being out of some items, including oat milk.

Taco Bell is owned by Yum Brands. Its CEO David Gibbs said in an April earnings call that supply chain issues have also been a problem for its sister restaurant KFC, which is struggling to keep up with strong consumer with demand for its new chicken sandwich.

