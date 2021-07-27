2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Home » National News » Santana, LL Cool J,…

Santana, LL Cool J, Manilow join Central Park concert lineup

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 1:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Barry Manilow are among the performers who will join previously announced headliners Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Jennifer Hudson at next month’s Central Park concert to celebrate New York City’s recovery from COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The Aug. 21 concert will be broadcast worldwide on CNN and will also include performances by Elvis Costello, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean and Cynthia Erivo, the mayor said. Patti Smith will duet with Springsteen.

“This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans,” de Blasio said. “I’ll put it plainly: You’re going to want to be here.”

City officials said 80% of the tickets for the concert will be free. Free and for-purchase tickets will be released to the public in batches starting on Aug. 2 at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entry, de Blasio said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Music News | National News

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

HUD, OPM gain new technology executives, CBP losing its CISO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up