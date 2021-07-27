2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Home » National News » Republican Jake Ellzey has…

Republican Jake Ellzey has won a US House seat in Texas over a Trump-backed rival

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 10:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Republican Jake Ellzey has won a US House seat in Texas over a Trump-backed rival.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

House panel suggests increasing military pay, putting off DoD plan to decrease medical billets

7 highlights from OPM's new telework guidance

56 federal financial systems nearing end of life puts Treasury on fast track to get shared services right

White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up