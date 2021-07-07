Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » National News » Police ID 3 men…

Police ID 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 2:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Investigators have identified three men found shot to death on the golf course of a country club in the Atlanta suburbs, but it’s still unclear what prompted the violence.

Golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down when he went to find out why a white pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Two other men — both fatally shot — were then found in the bed of the pickup truck. Cobb County police on Wednesday identified those men as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas.

The gunman is believed to have gotten away on foot, authorities said. He remained on the loose Wednesday.

Investigators believe that Siller, 46, was slain because he came upon a “crime in progress,” police have said. It doesn’t appear that he was targeted, and the other men appear to have “no relation to the location at all,” police said in a statement. Pierson was the truck’s registered owner.

Police haven’t commented on any possible motive for the killings of the two men whose bodies were found in the pickup.

The country club is near the campus of Kennesaw State University, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of downtown Atlanta.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Other Sports News | Sports

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up