Police: 2 teens injured when SUV hits bikes in Dewey Beach

Delaware State Police say two teens on bicycles were injured in a crash with an SUV in Lewes on Tuesday night.

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say two teens on bicycles were injured in a crash with an SUV in Lewes on Tuesday night.

Police say troopers called to the scene of the crash on southbound Coastal Highway learned that the teens were trying to cross the road when they traveled into the path of a Ford Explorer.

The SUV wasn’t able to avoid a collision and hit them. Police say a 13-year-old Wilmington girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition and a 14-year-old Hockessin girl was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Neither was wearing a helmet. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.