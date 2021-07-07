Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Police: 2 teens injured when SUV hits bikes in Dewey Beach

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 3:52 PM

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say two teens on bicycles were injured in a crash with an SUV in Lewes on Tuesday night.

Police say troopers called to the scene of the crash on southbound Coastal Highway learned that the teens were trying to cross the road when they traveled into the path of a Ford Explorer.

The SUV wasn’t able to avoid a collision and hit them. Police say a 13-year-old Wilmington girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition and a 14-year-old Hockessin girl was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Neither was wearing a helmet. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

