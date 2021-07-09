Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » National News » Officials: 3 of 4…

Officials: 3 of 4 inmates caught after Illinois jail escape

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 6:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (AP) — Three of four inmates who escaped from a county jail in western Illinois have been captured, officials said.

Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, and Eugene Roets, 23, were taken into custody on Thursday following Wednesday’s escape, authorities said. People were asked to call 911 if they saw Zachary Hart, 36.

Fulton County deputies learned of the escape Wednesday night after one inmate went missing from a cell block in the jail in Lewistown, about 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, authorities said. It was later determined that three others also were missing.

Authorities hadn’t detailed how the men escaped. Davis was captured in the Farmington area, which is in Fulton County, while Villalobos and Roets were captured in adjacent Peoria County, officials said.

Davis was jailed on charges including methamphetamine possession and possession of a weapon by a felon, while Villalobos faced charges including methamphetamine possession and resisting/obstructing police.

Hart was being held on charges including home invasion, possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing police, while Roets faced charges including methamphetamine possession and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OMB memo elevates evidence-building as 'need-to-have,' evaluation experts say

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up