2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » Navy charges sailor with…

Navy charges sailor with setting worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 5:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Navy charges sailor with setting worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

DoD taking steps to scope military hunger issue

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, Biden says

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up