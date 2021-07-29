SAN DIEGO (AP) — Navy charges sailor with setting worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 29, 2021, 5:16 PM
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Navy charges sailor with setting worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.