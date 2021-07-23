2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » National News » Louisiana auxiliary deputy, 82,…

Louisiana auxiliary deputy, 82, killed working at crash site

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 8:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — An 82-year-old auxiliary sheriff’s deputy died Friday in Louisiana when his parked patrol vehicle was struck from behind by a car as the deputy diverted traffic near the earlier crash of two trucks on an interstate, authorities said.

Caddo Parish auxiliary deputy Lonnie Thacker Sr., 82, was on Interstate 49 diverting traffic from the scene of the Friday morning crash that had closed the stretch of interstate for several hours, KTBS-TV reported.

The northbound inside lane had just re-opened shortly before noon when the second crash occurred. Thacker was seated in his patrol unit when a woman driving a Kia Sorento struck the rear of his patrol vehicle, parish sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick told the TV station.

Chadwick said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered minor injuries and was checked out at a hospital. A coroner’s statement identified Thacker as the auxiliary deputy killed and said an autopsy was ordered.

The interstate later fully reopened Friday around 3:30 p.m., reports said.

The sheriff’s office said that in 2001 Thacker joined its auxiliary program in which trained volunteers assist the department without pay, according to KTBS. The report said Thacker regularly logged over 500 volunteer hours a year helping with such duties as traffic control, funeral escorts and neighborhood patrols.

The deputy was the second northwest Louisiana law enforcement officer to die on the job within the past two weeks. Webster Parish sheriff’s Sgt. Billy Collins Jr. died July 9 when he was shot while responding to a call at his part-time job as a police officer in the community of Doyline.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up