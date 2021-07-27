2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Home » National News » Consumer confidence up slightly…

Consumer confidence up slightly in July

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 10:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence was largely unchanged between June and July, holding to the lofty heights that were last seen near the beginning of 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic throttled the U.S. and global economies.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index inched up in July to 129.1, above last month’s reading of 128.9. It’s the sixth straight month that the measurement has risen.

The appraisal of current business conditions among Americans ticked up slightly to 160.3, from 159.6 in June. Short term expectations came in at 108.4, down from 108.5 last month.

Consumer spending makes up about 70% of all economic activity in the U.S., so economists pay close attention to the numbers for a better idea of what’s to come for the national economy.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up