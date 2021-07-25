2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Home » National News » Close associate of Robert…

Close associate of Robert Moses says the 1960s civil rights activist has died

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 3:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Close associate of Robert Moses says the 1960s civil rights activist has died.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up