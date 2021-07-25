HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Close associate of Robert Moses says the 1960s civil rights activist has died.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
July 25, 2021, 3:15 PM
