2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » National News » Brothers' bodies found after…

Brothers’ bodies found after helicopter disappears

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 10:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two brothers from Virginia have been found after the helicopter they were traveling in disappeared off the North Carolina coast. The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office says officials were notified Thursday that the body of one man was found in the Albemarle Sound. Responders recovered the body of John Arant and a short time later, they found the body of his brother, Alan, who was the pilot of the aircraft. Emergency responders began their search after a concerned friend notified officials that they lost communication with the helicopter Monday evening. The helicopter was heading for the Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport in Virginia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up