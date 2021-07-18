Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » National News » Boy, 15, accidently shoots,…

Boy, 15, accidently shoots, kills 13-year-old friend in Utah

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 5:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 13-year-old Utah boy is dead after he was accidently shot by a 15-year-old friend, police said.

The teens sneaked away from their homes and met up at a church parking lot in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Jordan, said police Lt. Richard Bell.

One of the boys had brought a gun and it accidently went off early Saturday morning, killing the younger teenager. The teen did not know the gun was loaded, he said

“It is not our belief he intended to kill his friend,” Bell said. The older boy called 911 after the shooting, terrified and wanting to help his friend, he said.

The 15-year-old was booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of manslaughter, but the investigation so far has shown the shooting to be a “truly unfortunate, tragic accident.” The teens names were not released.

Police wouldn’t say where the teens had gotten the gun, but did warn gun owners to lock up firearms in their homes and talk to kids about gun safety.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up