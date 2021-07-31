2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 7:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Families paying off rent, food, debts with child tax credit

First evacuation flight brings 221 Afghans, many kids, to US

Biden push to vaccinate feds forces uncomfortable questions

To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets

US passport delays lead to long lines of would-be travelers

US sues Texas to block state troopers from stopping migrants

Ban on ‘Soul Cap’ spotlights lack of diversity in swimming

California wildfire flares but within line crews have built

Advocates end work with US to pick asylum-seekers in Mexico

Olympic attention to mental health: Can NBC coverage pivot?

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up