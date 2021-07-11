Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
AP Top U.S. News at 12:34 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

‘An incredible day’ as Lee statue removed in Charlottesville

Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

Tears, politics and money: School boards become battle zones

With Harris and Hannah-Jones, Howard University is on a roll

Detroit going green to help slow flooding during heavy rains

South Dakota official: Fatal crash may have been suicide

Democrats craft voting bill with eye on Supreme Court fight

Some Texas Democrats ready to walk as GOP digs in on voting

Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage

California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West

