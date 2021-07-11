‘An incredible day’ as Lee statue removed in Charlottesville Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse Tears, politics and…

‘An incredible day’ as Lee statue removed in Charlottesville

Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

Tears, politics and money: School boards become battle zones

With Harris and Hannah-Jones, Howard University is on a roll

Detroit going green to help slow flooding during heavy rains

South Dakota official: Fatal crash may have been suicide

Democrats craft voting bill with eye on Supreme Court fight

Some Texas Democrats ready to walk as GOP digs in on voting

Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage

California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.