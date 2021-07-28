2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Restaurant owner’s Capitol riot arrest rattles hometown

Racism of rioters takes center stage in Jan. 6 hearing

Wisconsin judge to decide on charging police officer

Man pleads guilty to 4 Asian spa killings, sentenced to life

High profile: Cannabis chemical delta-8 gains fans, scrutiny

Inside a KKK murder plot: Grab him up, take him to the river

CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

Western wildfires calm down in cool weather, but losses grow

Democratic donor convicted of offering drugs for sex; 2 died

EXPLAINER: Olympic baseball a throwback to pre-analytics age

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

House panel suggests increasing military pay, putting off DoD plan to decrease medical billets

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up