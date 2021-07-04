Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021

Explosives set off to bring down rest of collapsed condo

Summer swelter trend: West gets hotter days, East hot nights

Des Moines faces extreme measures to find clean water

Surfside pushes back on report on delayed building repairs

Counselors work to ease grief over Florida building collapse

Hot dog! NYC marks July 4 with eating contest, fireworks

National Spelling Bee stalwarts persevere through 2-year gap

Race is on to get rental assistance out to avert evictions

Tragedy casts pall over July Fourth holiday in South Florida

People along the US-Canadian border await word of reopening

