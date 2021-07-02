AP Top U.S. News at 11:22 p.m. EDT

Liberty: Lots of travelers expected on freer Fourth of July Florida condo building deemed unsafe, evacuation ordered Collapse survivors escaped…

Liberty: Lots of travelers expected on freer Fourth of July

Florida condo building deemed unsafe, evacuation ordered

Collapse survivors escaped with their lives, but little else

Fewer people missing in collapse; nearby tower is evacuated

Migrant kids play, watch TV in what US calls ‘model’ shelter

Bragg’s opponent concedes in primary for Manhattan DA

No federal charges for cop who shot Black driver Sam DuBose

Maxwell lawyers: Cosby ruling reason to toss sex abuse case

Saying goodbye to Marcus Guara, who ‘lived for his family’

Boy Scouts bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.