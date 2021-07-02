Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:22 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Liberty: Lots of travelers expected on freer Fourth of July

Florida condo building deemed unsafe, evacuation ordered

Collapse survivors escaped with their lives, but little else

Fewer people missing in collapse; nearby tower is evacuated

Migrant kids play, watch TV in what US calls ‘model’ shelter

Bragg’s opponent concedes in primary for Manhattan DA

No federal charges for cop who shot Black driver Sam DuBose

Maxwell lawyers: Cosby ruling reason to toss sex abuse case

Saying goodbye to Marcus Guara, who ‘lived for his family’

Boy Scouts bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up