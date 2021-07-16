DENVER (AP) — A Colorado father has been convicted of murder and child abuse in death of his 13-year-old son.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 16, 2021, 4:50 PM
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado father has been convicted of murder and child abuse in death of his 13-year-old son.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.