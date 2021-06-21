CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines | Area vaccination numbers
Home » National News » Suspect sought after shooting…

Suspect sought after shooting at Iowa store wounds deputy

The Associated Press

June 21, 2021, 7:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COGGON, Iowa (AP) — A man shot and wounded a sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a report of an alarm at a store in eastern Iowa, prompting a search for the suspect early Monday, authorities said.

The Linn County deputy responded shortly after the report of an alarm at about 10:19 p.m. Sunday at Casey’s General Store in Coggon and was met inside by an armed suspect, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The man opened fire and the deputy was struck by multiple rounds.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, fled in a van and was pursued by another deputy until the suspect crashed and fled on foot. The search was ongoing for him Monday and involved numerous agencies.

The wounded deputy was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, the statement said, and wasn’t immediately identified by authorities.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up