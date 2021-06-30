Spending, criminal justice highlight legislative session

Record spending bills and criminal justice reform legislation were among the highlights of this year's legislative session in Delaware.

Democrats also passed legislation to increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

But efforts to legalize recreational use of marijuana and to impose new restrictions on gun ownership will have to be revisited next year after failing to gain enough traction this year.

