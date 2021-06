PARIS (AP) — Roger Federer withdraws from French Open, saying ‘it’s important that I listen to my body’ after 2…

PARIS (AP) — Roger Federer withdraws from French Open, saying ‘it’s important that I listen to my body’ after 2 knee surgeries.

