Police: Man killed when car crosses median, hits 2 vehicles

Police say a Maryland man is dead after his car crossed the median on a Delaware highway and struck two vehicles headed in the other direction.

LITTLE HEAVEN, Del. (AP) — Police say a Maryland man is dead after his car crossed the median on a Delaware highway and struck two vehicles headed in the other direction.

Delaware State Police say it happened Saturday on state Route 1 in Kent County. Police say a 63-year-old man from Rock Hall, Maryland, driving south in a Nissan Altima crossed the median and hit a northbound Ford Flex and then a Toyota Camry.

Police say the Maryland man wasn’t properly restrained and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the Camry was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the Flex wasn’t injured.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.