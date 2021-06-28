Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Arlington Public Library update | Crowds set pandemic record on Metro | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Police: Man killed when car crosses median, hits 2 vehicles

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 3:09 PM

LITTLE HEAVEN, Del. (AP) — Police say a Maryland man is dead after his car crossed the median on a Delaware highway and struck two vehicles headed in the other direction.

Delaware State Police say it happened Saturday on state Route 1 in Kent County. Police say a 63-year-old man from Rock Hall, Maryland, driving south in a Nissan Altima crossed the median and hit a northbound Ford Flex and then a Toyota Camry.

Police say the Maryland man wasn’t properly restrained and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the Camry was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the Flex wasn’t injured.

