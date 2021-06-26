CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » National News » Police: 3 killed, 3…

Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 10:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl and two adults have been killed after the minivan they were in was struck by a train in northwestern Indiana.

The 1 a.m. Saturday crash in East Chicago also sent three boys between the ages of 10 and 7 to hospitals where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

Surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit, police said.

The train pushed the minivan for about 200 yards (180 meters).

In addition to the girl, a 38-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the names and relationships of those in the crash.

East Chicago is about 22 miles (35 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up