Police: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s police commissioner says one person has been killed and five others have been wounded in a shooting in that city. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that the five wounded in the shooting Wednesday afternoon ranged from serious to critical condition. He declined to release the identities of those who were shot. He said officers responded to reports of gunshots after 2 p.m. and found two people shot. Those two were transported to hospitals, and the police commissioner says, the four others arrived at hospitals in private vehicles.

