Officials push for national PFAS drinking water standard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico environmental official and others say setting a national drinking water standard for so-called “forever chemicals” is needed to address contamination around the country. New Mexico Environment Secretary Jim Kenney was among those who testified before a congressional committee Wednesday. The state is working on determining the extent of contamination at two U.S. Air Force bases that includes plumes from past military firefighting activities. An official from West Virginia and a mother from Pennsylvania also testified about the effects of contamination in their states linked to a group of chemicals known as PFAS.

